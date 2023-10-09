Hayley Williams Looks Back On Her Friendship With Taylor Swift

Source: YouTube

Hayley Williams of Paramore is looking back on how she knows Taylor Swift (about 5:32 in the video) on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Paramore will open for the Eras Tour on it’s European leg.

She mentions that they were both at Timbaland’s GRAMMY party one year when they were both up for Artist of the Year and reveals that it was Taylor’s mom, Andrea, who connected the two of them. see 6:26 in the video for a throwback pic of them!

Peep the rest of the video to see what Hayley’s real-life x-rays on Paramore’s official merch and her lighthearted duet with Jimmy Fallon.