Hate All You Want…But Tom Brady And Gisele Have Been Gorgeous Together For 10 Years

As Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen celebrated an entire decade as husband and wife, both got on Instagram to gush over each other. You can’t help but to marvel at their gorgeous cuteness.

I can’t believe it’s already been 10 years since we’ve chose to walk this life together… and what incredible 10 years we’ve had! There is nothing that I love more in this world than you and our family. Thank you for being on this journey with me and for doing the work that it takes to make it so special. May we continue growing together, walking side by side supporting and loving one another for many many years to come. Te amo tanto❤ Não acredito que já faz 10 anos desde que nós escolhemos andar juntos nesta vida … e que incríveis 10 anos nós tivemos! Não há nada nesse mundo que eu ame mais que você e nossa família. Obrigada por estar nessa jornada comigo e por se dedicar para torná-la tão especial. Que possamos continuar crescendo juntos, caminhando lado a lado, apoiando e amando um ao outro por muitos e muito anos. Te amo tanto.

They shared never-before-seen photos from their wedding day at St. Monica Catholic Church in Santa Monica, Calif. Gisele and Tom married in 2009 and have welcomed two kids: Vivian and Benjamin.

