Harvey Weinstein’s Lawyers Say They Have 400 Messages Proving A Consensual Relationship With His Accuser

Lawyers for Harvey Weinstein filed documents saying they have over 400 emails and messages between his accuser and Weinstein they say are proof of a consensual relationship.

Before telling authorities Weinstein had raped her in March of 2013, his accuser sent emails after the alleged attack welcoming plans to get together, seeking advice, and telling him no one “understands me quite like you.” A month after the alleged assault, the woman expressed her appreciation for all Weinstein does for her. A few days later there was an email saying, “it would be great to see you again.”

While this looks good for Weinstein’s case, NYPD says these emails aren’t enough to absolve him.

