Harry Talks About His Mother And What’s Needed To Heal The Royal Rift

Promoting his memoir, “Spare”, Harry spoke to GMA about what started the royal rift with his brother, Prince William, and father King Charles. He also reveals what he thinks is needed for healing to begin.

Harry also discussed his late mother, Princess Diana, in the book and is several interviews. He covers the moment she died, how it has affected him and what she would think of his rift with his brother. It’s clear he never got over her death and spent years in denial she was really gone.

As for claims of racism in the royal family, one member of the British press is calling out inconsistencies in Harry’s evolving story. Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey during their first post-royal family exit interviews that there was a problematic discussion with the family about “how dark” their son Archie’s skin would be when he was born. Oprah was shocked. Now Harry says it’s the British press that claimed the royal family was racist, but not Harry and Meghan.

Do you believe what Harry is claiming is true?