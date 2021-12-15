      Weather Alert

Harry Styles Tour Raises $1 Million For Charity

Dec 15, 2021 @ 8:26am
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Harry Styles attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Harry Styles’ massive Love On Tour just wrapped up a few weeks ago and it ended up raking in some serious dough for charity.

Styles’ tour sold 720,000 tickets across 42 nights and his tour grossed just shy of $95 million. The shows were so popular, in fact, concert attendance records were broken in places like Michigan, Arizona, New York, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

He was able to donate over $1 million to several organizations, including Physicians For Reproductive Health, Black Voters Matter, and Choose Love.

 

