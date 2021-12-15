Harry Styles Tour Raises $1 Million For Charity

Harry Styles’ massive Love On Tour just wrapped up a few weeks ago and it ended up raking in some serious dough for charity.
Styles’ tour sold 720,000 tickets across 42 nights and his tour grossed just shy of $95 million. The shows were so popular, in fact, concert attendance records were broken in places like Michigan, Arizona, New York, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.
He was able to donate over $1 million to several organizations, including Physicians For Reproductive Health, Black Voters Matter, and Choose Love.
MORE HERE