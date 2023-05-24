Harry Styles Superfan Joins Him Backstage

Source: YouTube

Who could forget the sweet Grammy Granny, Reina? She’s Harry Styles’ biggest fan at age 78 and even got to present him with his Grammy for Album of the Year a few months back. They two have since reunited at one of his shows where he took her backstage:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reina Lafantaisie (@leaderoftheharries)

When the met backstage he serenaded her with “reunited and it feels so good.” Sweet!

Reina was rocking a shirt that said “I gave Harry Styles a Grammy” while her granddaughter wore a similar one that said “Harry Styles is my grandpa.”