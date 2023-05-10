Harry Styles Story Being Made Into A Comic Book
May 10, 2023 9:02AM EDT
TidalWave Comics is chronicling Harry Styles biggest accomplishments and the story of how he rose to fame. It’s a 22-page comic available today in digital and print format, in both hard and soft cover.
Fame will follow his childhood in England; his breakthrough with One Direction on X Factor; and his graduation to a solo artist. Styles joins other musicians who got their comics like Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, Beyoncé, Drake, Selena Gomez and more.
More about: