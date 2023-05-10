Harry Styles Story Being Made Into A Comic Book

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: (Editors Note: Image has been converted to black and white) Harry Styles performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

TidalWave Comics is chronicling Harry Styles biggest accomplishments and the story of how he rose to fame. It’s a 22-page comic available today in digital and print format, in both hard and soft cover.

Fame will follow his childhood in England; his breakthrough with One Direction on X Factor; and his graduation to a solo artist. Styles joins other musicians who got their comics like Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, Beyoncé, Drake, Selena Gomez and more.