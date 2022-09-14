Harry Styles Stars In “My Policeman” On Amazon Prime Video

Harry Styles plays young policeman Tom in My Policeman. The story follows Tom and two other young people, teacher Marion (Emma Corrin) and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson), on an emotional journey in the 1950s Britain. Flashing forward to the 1990s, the story picks up with and an older Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee) and Patrick (Rupert Everett) who have one last chance to repair the” longing and regret” of the past.

The movie is rated R and will be in select theaters October 21st, or you can wait to see it on Prime Video November 4th.