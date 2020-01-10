      Weather Alert

Harry Styles Spontaneously Dogsits For A Stranger

Jan 10, 2020 @ 9:08am
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 26: Musician Harry Styles speaks onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

A Twitter thread encouraged people to share their “most awkward or interesting celebrity interaction,” so a guy named Rory Carroll shared a run-in he had with pop star Harry Styles.

The guy tweeted: “I was outside a restaurant in Hollywood trying to pick up my take out order but couldn’t go in because I was with my puppy. Harry Styles saw my predicament, tapped me on the shoulder and said he could watch Oscar while I went in. What a guy.”

He included a picture of Harry with the pup:

 

