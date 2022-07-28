Harry Styles Sends Lizzo Flowers To Celebrate Her #1 Song

To congratulate Lizzo on “About Damn Time” hitting number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Harry Styles sent her flowers and she was excited!
Harry actually had something to celebrate himself, as his song “As It Was” just became the fastest song to pass a BILLION streams on Spotify!!
Harry Styles somehow exactly ties the record for the fastest song to 1 billion Spotify streams https://t.co/s61AvMgVRt
— UPROXX (@UPROXX) July 27, 2022
