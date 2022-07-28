      Weather Alert

Harry Styles Sends Lizzo Flowers To Celebrate Her #1 Song

Jul 28, 2022 @ 9:36am

To congratulate Lizzo on “About Damn Time” hitting number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Harry Styles sent her flowers and she was excited!

Harry actually had something to celebrate himself, as his song “As It Was” just became the fastest song to pass a BILLION streams on Spotify!!

 

