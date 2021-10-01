Harry Styles Revealed A Pregnant Fan’s Baby Gender On Stage

Well this beats your standard gender reveal party! Harry Styles revealing the sex of a baby in the middle of a show is now officially the only acceptable way to share the news. LOL
It happened during the Sept. 29 show in Nashville. According to fan videos shared on social media, fans did the honor of counting down before the performer announced onstage that there was a “little baby girl” on the way for a lucky fan in the audience.
Harry Styles love on tour !
More like Harry Styles baby gender reveal on tour !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/yIeA8oF0k3
— Sneha Mehta (@Snehamehta_) September 30, 2021
“That’s what I wanted. Is that what you wanted?” he jokingly asked the expectant fan. According to fan photos shared on Twitter, the mom-to-be had a sign with her that read, “I’m having a baby. Please make it your business,” a play on his “Kiwi” lyrics. Someone with her had another sign that read, “And open these gender results.”
