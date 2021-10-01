      Weather Alert

Harry Styles Revealed A Pregnant Fan’s Baby Gender On Stage

Oct 1, 2021 @ 3:15pm

Well this beats your standard gender reveal party!  Harry Styles revealing the sex of a baby in the middle of a show is now officially the only acceptable way to share the news.  LOL

It happened during the Sept. 29  show in Nashville. According to fan videos shared on social media, fans did the honor of counting down before the performer announced onstage that there was a “little baby girl” on the way for a lucky fan in the audience.

 

“That’s what I wanted. Is that what you wanted?” he jokingly asked the expectant fan. According to fan photos shared on Twitter, the mom-to-be had a sign with her that read, “I’m having a baby. Please make it your business,” a play on his “Kiwi” lyrics. Someone with her had another sign that read, “And open these gender results.”

See a closer video HERE

