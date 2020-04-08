Harry Styles Releases Shirt for Sale to Aid Corona Virus Relief

Harry Styles is trying to do his part to raise money for coronavirus relief and released a brand new shirt for sale to do just that!
Stay Home. Stay Safe. Protect Each Other. Now available in the Official Store. Link in bio. 100% of profits to be donated to the #COVID19 Solidarity Response Fund for the @WHO, powered by the @unfoundation. #WorldHealthDay #StayHome *Item expected to ship in 4-6 weeks from confirmation of purchase.
For $26 you can help! CLICK HERE TO BUY!