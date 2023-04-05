99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Harry Styles Passed on This Disney Role

April 5, 2023 7:20AM EDT
Share
Harry Styles Passed on This Disney Role
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Harry Styles attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Harry Styles Passed on Disney for Darker Roles

Harry Styles as Prince Eric? Nope.

Harry made an exciting career decision when he turned down Disney to do “darker roles.”  An Entertainment Weekly report revealed that Harry was an early favorite to play Prince Eric in the live-action Little Mermaid film, but he passed for more dramatic roles.  “He wanted to go off and do the movies that he ended up doing, which were sort of darker,” said filmmaker Rob Marshall.

Here’s what Harry said about it back in 2019.

 Since making the decision, he’s appeared in films like Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman.  What Disney Prince COULD Harry play?

More about:
dark
Disney
Harry Styles
Little Mermaid
live action
movie
Prince Eric

POPULAR POSTS

1

The Most Iconic April Fool's News Report EVER
2

Gwyneth Paltrow Stands Trial In Hit & Run Skiing Accident Lawsuit
3

"American Idol" Contestant Slams Katy Perry's Mom-Shaming Joke
4

The Man Suing Gwyneth Paltrow Takes The Stand With His Version Of Events
5

Woman Without Limbs On The Hunt For A Job

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE