Harry Styles Passed on This Disney Role

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Harry Styles attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Harry Styles Passed on Disney for Darker Roles

Harry Styles as Prince Eric? Nope.

Harry made an exciting career decision when he turned down Disney to do “darker roles.” An Entertainment Weekly report revealed that Harry was an early favorite to play Prince Eric in the live-action Little Mermaid film, but he passed for more dramatic roles. “He wanted to go off and do the movies that he ended up doing, which were sort of darker,” said filmmaker Rob Marshall.

Here’s what Harry said about it back in 2019.

I mean, I’m okay with @Harry_Styles not appearing in The Little Mermaid if he’s gonna tour, so… 🤷 pic.twitter.com/hMREIgkcia — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) October 31, 2019

Since making the decision, he’s appeared in films like Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman. What Disney Prince COULD Harry play?