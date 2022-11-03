Harry Styles Now Richest Celeb Under 30 In The UK

Move over Ed Sheeran (who actually is 31 and not eligible for this list anymore)…Harry Styles is now the richest celebrity under 30 in the UK. He’s the king of Heat magazine’s Rich List with a fortune of $132 million thanks to sell out stadium tours and Hollywood movie roles.

Dua Lipa is now in the number two position (up from #8) with $78 million from her second album, ongoing world tour and endorsement deals. Styles’ One Direction bandmates also made this list: Niall Horan sits in fourth with $66 million from two radio-friendly albums, Louis Tomlinson ($55m), Liam Payne ($54m) and then Zayn Malik ($43m).