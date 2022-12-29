99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Harry Styles’ Mom Shares Family Christmas Pics

December 29, 2022 11:02AM EST
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Harry Styles attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Looks like Harry Styles spend Christmas 2022 with his mom and sister. His mom, Anne Twist, shared some snaps from their lil’ celebration.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anne Twist (@annetwist)

Do you think they say “Harry Christmas” or is that just us???

