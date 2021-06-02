Harry Styles Might Be Launching A Makeup And Fragrance Line

Page Six Style has been following the paperwork and say that Harry Styles was recently named as the director of a newly registered company which promises to offer fragrance and cosmetics. The company, called Pleased As Holdings Limited, was registered with the UK Company Directory on May 25.
Emma Spring — who has been Harry’s assistant for years and is even the mother of his godchild, Arlo, for whom the singer has a tattoo — is listed as the company’s other director.
