Harry Styles Introduces His Beauty Brand, “Pleasing”

Nov 16, 2021 @ 6:44am
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Harry Styles attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Harry Styles is rolling out his own beauty brand, Pleasing, available beginning today for pre-order and officially dropping on Nov. 29.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pleasing (@pleasing)

It’s a gender-neutral brand inspired by the things he uses in his own beauty routine. “When we decided Pleasing would make beauty products I wanted to be sure they were something I would use. I didn’t want to make products to mask people, I wanted to highlight them and make them feel beautiful,”

“It’s starting with nail polish because that was kind of the birth of what it was for. Me seeing a color on a flower or a wallpaper or something and thinking, ‘Oh, I wanna put that on my nails.’ It was a fun little project, but during the pandemic, and when we eventually named it Pleasing, it felt like it was so much more than nail polish,” Styles told Dazed in a new cover story.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pleasing (@pleasing)

In addition to four pearl-inspired polishes, Styles will introduce skincare to the world with his first launch. The two innovations include the Pleasing Pen (a dual-ended lip and eye serum) and the Pearlescent Illuminating Serum.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pleasing (@pleasing)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pleasing (@pleasing)

