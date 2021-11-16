Harry Styles Introduces His Beauty Brand, “Pleasing”

Harry Styles is rolling out his own beauty brand, Pleasing, available beginning today for pre-order and officially dropping on Nov. 29.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Pleasing (@pleasing)
A post shared by Pleasing (@pleasing)
It’s a gender-neutral brand inspired by the things he uses in his own beauty routine. “When we decided Pleasing would make beauty products I wanted to be sure they were something I would use. I didn’t want to make products to mask people, I wanted to highlight them and make them feel beautiful,”
“It’s starting with nail polish because that was kind of the birth of what it was for. Me seeing a color on a flower or a wallpaper or something and thinking, ‘Oh, I wanna put that on my nails.’ It was a fun little project, but during the pandemic, and when we eventually named it Pleasing, it felt like it was so much more than nail polish,” Styles told Dazed in a new cover story.
In addition to four pearl-inspired polishes, Styles will introduce skincare to the world with his first launch. The two innovations include the Pleasing Pen (a dual-ended lip and eye serum) and the Pearlescent Illuminating Serum.