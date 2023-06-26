Harry Styles in Italy Contest Rules

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE Harry Styles in Italy Flyaway

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).

Sponsor(s): All participating Alpha Media Stations*, Columbia Records (collectively, “Sponsor”).

1.Promotional Period: The Harry Styles in Italy contest (the “Promotion”) begins on or around Monday, June 26 2023 at 12:00AM EST and ends at 11:59PMPST on or about Friday, July 7, 2023 (the “Promotional Period”)

2. Entry Deadline: The deadline to submit entries is Friday, July 7 at 11:59pmPST

3. Eligibility:

(a) The Harry Styles in Italy (the “Contest”) is open to U.S. residents, 18 years of age or older, except employees of all Alpha Media stations, Aptivada, Columbia Records (collectively, the “Sponsors”), other television and radio stations in all Alpha Media Market Areas, and their affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising or promotion agencies (if any), members of their respective families or persons living in the same household. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States and where prohibited.

(b) Listeners are eligible to win an Alpha Media contest prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months.

(c) Participants must sign all contest release and waiver forms before accepting prize. Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law.

(d) WINNER AND GUEST ARE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE REQUISITE TRAVEL DOCUMENTATION OR VALID PASSPORTS AS NEEDED AND MUST POSSESS A CREDIT CARD FOR INCIDENTALS.

*The Contest will run on select Alpha Media stations. Please see below for the specific contest station list.

LOUISVILLE WDJX-FM

PORTLAND KBFF-FM

SAN JOSE KEZR-FM

4. Entry Method:

One random listener will be chosen and contacted via the phone number they submitted in the entry form at the end of the contest period and awarded the prize. If contact is made with the randomly chosen listener, they will be awarded the prize.

To participate in the contest, go to the station’s website and follow the links and instructions to enter and submit the required information, which includes your first and last name, telephone number, city, state, zip code, date of birth and secret keyword. To receive the keyword, you must listen to the participating radio station in your area during the specified times. You may listen to the station or visit the station’s website for the specified times. Times correspond to the participating station’s time zone. Solicitation time may vary 15 minutes before or after the specified time. During those specific times per weekday, a secret keyword will be given over the air. When you hear the secret keyword you must visit the station’s website to enter before the next secret keyword is announced on-air.

If you are listening to a participating station in your area via internet streaming or smartphone app you are eligible to participate in the Contest. However, due to streaming delays, you may have difficulty participating in this on-air contest. Depending upon the length of the streaming delay, the entry window may be shortened or have already closed by the time you hear the call to enter. Listeners interested in participating in the Contest should listen to a participating station over the air on the radio.

Internet entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The contest/sweepstakes administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion.

Bonus entries can also be acquired through the Audience platform by:

Share link and a friend enters through FB or Twitter (+10 each)

Follow the designated social accounts on Instagram and/or Twitter (+5 each)

This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook, Twitter, or Google. By submission of an entry, an entrant releases Facebook, Twitter, and Google from any responsibility or liability for the Promotions administration, prizes or promotion. You are providing entry information to the Station and not to Facebook, Twitter, or Google.

5. Prizes: One (1) Grand Prize Flyaway to the “Harry Styles: Love on Tour” on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at RCF ARENA REGGIO EMILIA, Reggio Emilia in Italy. Includes: Round trip airfare for two from closest airport of current residence to Italian airport selected by Columbia Records as prize fullfilment. Three-night hotel accommodations (double occupancy, non-smoking) and two tickets to Harry Styles concert on July 22, 2023. Approximate retail value $3500-$4000, depending on airfare package cost.

TRIP IS FOR ONE (1) WINNER AND THEIR GUEST. THIS TRIP DOES NOT INCLUDE MEALS &/OR GROUND TRANSPORTATION. The Prize is expressly limited to the items listed above and does not include any other expenses. All other expenses not specifically mentioned herein (including but not limited to personal charges, meals, tips, gratuities, any additional costs charged to the room, ground transportation, and other incidental expenses) are solely the responsibility of the Prize Winner and their Guest.

*If due to circumstances beyond the control of the station conducting the Promotion, if any event or travel is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or canceled, the station reserves the right, but not the obligation, to modify, terminate, suspend or cancel the Promotion and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.

All winner information will be collected at the time of winning. WINNER AND GUEST ARE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE REQUISITE TRAVEL DOCUMENTATION OR VALID PASSPORTS/DRIVERS LICENSES AS NEEDED, MEET REQUIREMENTS OF THE CONCERT VENUE GUIDELINES, AND MUST POSSESS A CREDIT CARD FOR INCIDENTALS.

It is the discretion of station management if any substitute of cash prize will be made available.

6. Odds of Winning:

Odds of winning are based on the total number of entries.

7. Winner Selection and Notification:

Decisions of Station management with respect to the Promotion are final.

Winner will be randomly selected from the pool of participating qualifiers.

Winner will be notified by Alpha Media staff via phone on Monday, July 10, 2023 between 11:00am-12:00pm EST, and will be recorded for future play back in any and all participating Markets. Alpha Media staff will call/try the phone number 3 times within a 5-minute window before deeming the number disqualified and moving to the next randomly selected winner. If contact is made with the randomly chosen listener, they will be awarded the prize. In the event there is no contact, prizes will be awarded to the next randomly chosen qualifier. Winners will be chosen by random number generator. This will repeat for a period of sixty (60) minutes until the prize is awarded. If no randomly selected entrant has answered the calls from Alpha Media at the time that 60 minutes has expired, no prize will be awarded.

All required documentation must be signed and submitted no later than Thursday, July 12, 2023 at 5pmPST.

8. Conditions:

a. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner(s). Winner(s) will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 or the equivalent including a winner’s full Social Security Number for receipt of any prize valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the station conducting the Promotion (in combination with any prizes won in Promotions run by any other Alpha radio station) in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in disqualification and forfeiture of the prize.

b. Participating in the Promotion and acceptance of a prize constitutes a winner’s and guest’s (where applicable) permission for the Alpha or its agents to photograph, film and record each winner, and to use his/her name, address (city and state), likeness, photograph, voice, biographical information and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Promotion or its sponsors for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without additional financial or other compensation, and, Alpha may, where legal, require a winner (and guest or travel companion, where applicable) to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return any required release. In the case of a conflict in this paragraph 3 b and any similar paragraph in contest specific rules the general specific rules will govern.

c. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion, you:

i. agree to grant Alpha a non-exclusive, perpetual, worldwide license to edit, telecast, exhibit, rerun, reproduce, use, syndicate, license, print, distribute and otherwise exploit any items (including any photos, videos, audio, or written material) submitted as part of your contest entry (the “Materials”), or any portion thereof, in any manner and in any and all formats and media now known or hereafter devised, without payment to you or any third party;

ii. acknowledge that Alpha reserves the right, in its sole discretion, not to use the Materials at all; and

iii. represent and warrant that: you are at least as old as the age of majority in your state; you have the full legal right, power and authority to grant to Alpha the license provided for herein; you own or control the complete exhibition and other rights to the Materials you submitted for the purposes contemplated in this license; you are either the parent (or legal guardian) of any minor featured in the Materials or have received the express consent of the parent (or legal guardian) for any such minor to appear in the Materials and to enter the minor’s likeness in the Materials in the contest; and neither the Materials nor the exercise of the rights granted herein shall infringe upon or violate the right of privacy or right of publicity of, or constitute a libel or slander against, or violate any common law or any other right of, any person or entity.

d. Prior to awarding any prize or prize certificate, and depending on the nature of the prize and eligibility requirements of the Promotion, Alpha in its sole discretion may require verification of Promotion winner’s or winners’ identification by a showing of valid government-issued photo identification.

e. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating and/or accepting a prize, entrants, winner(s) and guests (if applicable) agree to release and hold harmless the station conducting the Promotion, its sponsor(s) and promotional partner(s), its advertising and promotion agencies, any social media platform utilized in the conduct of the Promotion (including but not limited to Facebook, Inc.) and each of their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, and the officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents, representatives, successors, and assigns of each of them (collectively, the “Released Parties”) against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the prize or participation in the Promotion. Alpha may also require eligible Promotion winner(s) and their guests or travel companions, if any (as well as each of their parent(s) or legal guardian(s), if winner(s), guest(s) or travel companion(s) are under the age of majority in their state of residence), to sign a liability release confirming such consent. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return any required release.

f. The station conducting the Promotion, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person (and all of their entries) from this Promotion if he or she tampers with the entry process, the operation of the Promotion, or the operation of the station’s website, Facebook Page, and/or any other social networking site used in the Promotion, or is otherwise in violation of the rules. The station conducting the Promotion further reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to modify, cancel, terminate or suspend the Promotion, or any part of it, if it is not capable of completion as planned or if any fraud, technical failures or any factor beyond the station’s control, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion as determined by the station in is sole discretion. Any attempt by an entrant or any person to deliberately damage any station website, Facebook Page, and/or any other social networking site used in the Promotion or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Promotion may be a violation of criminal and civil laws. Should such an attempt be made, the Alpha reserves the right to seek full prosecution and/or damages from any such individual to the fullest extent permitted by law. The station’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of this provision. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the station conducting the Promotion, any competition or prize-related event or travel is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the station reserves the right, but not the obligation, to modify, terminate, suspend or cancel the Promotion and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.

g. The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the Promotion, or in the announcement of a prize; (ii) entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties, malfunctions, disconnections, other technological failures, telephone service outages, delays, dropped calls, or busy signals, or any other difficulties that may prevent an individual from sending or receiving a text message; or (iii) lost, stolen, mangled, misdirected, postage due, illegible, incomplete, incorrect, or late entries. Further, the Released Parties are not responsible if any part of a Promotion prize cannot be awarded due to acts of god, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or other factors beyond Alpha’s control.

9. Official Rules and Winner List: To obtain a copy of the General Contest Rules, these contest-specific rules, or a list of winner(s) following completion of the Promotion (please specify which), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) specifying “General Contest Rules,” “Contest-Specific Rules,” or “Winner List” to Harry Styles in Italy Winner List or Official Rules Request, to 1211 SW 5th Avenue Suite 600, Portland, OR, 97204. A copy of the General Contest Rules, contest-specific rules, and a list of winner(s) (when complete) are also available during regular business hours at Alpha Media offices at 1211 SW 5th Avenue Suite 600 Portland, OR, 97204. All such requests must be received within thirty (30) days following completion of the Promotion.

10. Terms of Use Agreement & Privacy Policy: The Terms of Use Agreement of the station conducting the Promotion is located here: http://www.alphamediausa.com/terms-of-use/. The Privacy Policy of the station conducting the Promotion is located here: http://www.alphamediausa.com/privacy-policy/.