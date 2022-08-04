Harry Styles Helps Fans Propose

Harry Styles stopped his Love On Tour show Sunday evening in Lisbon, Portugal, and handed the microphone to a fan so he could propose to his girlfriend. The sweet moment was captured in a video posted on Instagram by a crowd member standing right next to them. Styles let the fan have the spotlight by handing him the mic and jogging to the back of the stage. The man started by singing the opening lines of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love.”
Congrats Marianna & Carl 💍♥️ #harrystyles #proposal
The video shows Styles encouraging the crowd to join in on the tune before running towards the other end of the stage to grab another microphone and raise his hands while joining the singalong. The man is then seen getting on one knee and presenting a ring to his girlfriend and asking “Will you marry me?” as Styles catches a close-up view of the moment from a big screen on stage. The girlfriend then grabs the microphone and shouts: “Yes!” as the crowd screams.