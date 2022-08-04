      Weather Alert

Harry Styles Helps Fans Propose

Aug 4, 2022 @ 4:55am
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 21: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Harry Styles performs onstage at CBS RADIO's We Can Survive 2017 at The Hollywood Bowl on October 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS RADIO)

Harry Styles helped some fans propose!

Harry Styles stopped his Love On Tour show Sunday evening in Lisbon, Portugal, and handed the microphone to a fan so he could propose to his girlfriend. The sweet moment was captured in a video posted on Instagram by a crowd member standing right next to them. Styles let the fan have the spotlight by handing him the mic and jogging to the back of the stage. The man started by singing the opening lines of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love.”

@francis.tpwk Congrats Marianna & Carl 💍♥️ #harrystyles #loveontour #hslot #harrystylesloveontour #hslotlisbon #loveontourlisbon #proposal #love #loml #harrystylesvids #harrystylesedit #harryshouse #youarehome #youarehomeharrystyles #onedirection #hs #hshq #1d #tpwk #viral #xyzbca #foryou #fy #fyp #fypシ ♬ Can’t Help Falling In Love – Elvis Presley

The video shows Styles encouraging the crowd to join in on the tune before running towards the other end of the stage to grab another microphone and raise his hands while joining the singalong. The man is then seen getting on one knee and presenting a ring to his girlfriend and asking “Will you marry me?” as Styles catches a close-up view of the moment from a big screen on stage. The girlfriend then grabs the microphone and shouts: “Yes!” as the crowd screams.

