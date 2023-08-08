Harry Styles Has Fifth Highest Grossing Tour Ever

Source: YouTube

Harry Styles Love On Tour show spanned 169 shows over two years, taking in $617.3 million with 5 million tickets sold. Billboard reports that’s good enough to be the fifth-highest grossing and eighth-most attended tour ever.

Only Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour ($939.1 million), Ed Sheeran’s The Divide Tour ($776.4 million) and U2’s 360 Tour ($736.4 million) have earned more. But when Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour wraps, she’ll easily be at the top of the list, with an estimated over gross well over $1 billion.

