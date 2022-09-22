Harry Styles Gets Emotional As He Makes History At Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 26: Musician Harry Styles speaks onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Harry Styles got a little choked up when he was surprised on his 15th sold out night of his mini-residency at Madison Square Garden in NYC. Gayle King came out on stage to present the raising of a special banner commemorating the fact no other artist has played as many consecutive shows at that venue.

Gayle said, “We have a surprise for you,” “We’re all in Harry’s House, right? 15th consecutive night of sold out shows. No artist has ever done that before.”

He grabbed a tissue to wipe away tears as he said, “There’s a lot of people in the room tonight, on nights like this, that are so special for me and I just want to thank,” “There’s so many people, again, tonight, who have supported me both professionally and personally throughout my life and I just want to say to all of you, thank you. I would not be on stage if it wasn’t for you. Thank you all so much.”

Another noteworthy moment happened on his tour stop in Portugal when a fan blew everyone away with his operatic vocals as he proposed to his girlfriend at Harry’s show!