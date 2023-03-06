99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Harry Styles Freaks Out One Direction Fans Over A T-Shirt

March 6, 2023 10:45AM EST
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Harry Styles attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Was it the classic “felt cute, might delete later” that led Harry Styles to post a picture in an old One Direction t-shirt and then shortly delete it from his Instagram story? That didn’t stop fans from grabbing a screenshot before he changed his mind. Remember, friend… Screenshots are forever.

Many fans have questions now and some wonder if Harry meant to upload the pictures to his Close Friends story… Been there.

