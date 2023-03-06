Harry Styles Freaks Out One Direction Fans Over A T-Shirt

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Harry Styles attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Was it the classic “felt cute, might delete later” that led Harry Styles to post a picture in an old One Direction t-shirt and then shortly delete it from his Instagram story? That didn’t stop fans from grabbing a screenshot before he changed his mind. Remember, friend… Screenshots are forever.

Harry Styles has deleted his Instagram story wearing a One Direction shirt. pic.twitter.com/Lq6G7E7fP4 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 6, 2023

Many fans have questions now and some wonder if Harry meant to upload the pictures to his Close Friends story… Been there.