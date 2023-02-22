Harry Styles Drinks From A Shoe On Stage

Harry Styles participated in an Australian tradition during his “Love On Tour” performance on Monday. He took off one of his green Adidas sneakers, filled it with liquid, and chugged it in front of screaming fans.

He was kind of taking the approach of “when in Rome” as it’s apparently an Australian tradition called a “shoey.” He was grossed out: “This is one of the most disgusting traditions I’ve ever witnessed”. The wet shoe is then kept on for the remainder of the evening, accroding to The New York Times.

What is the strangest custom you’ve ever heard of or done?