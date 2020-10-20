Harry Styles Cut His Hair And The Internet Can’t EVEN

Nothing gets Internet stans quite as excited as their favorite celebs debuting a new haircut, and Harry Styles’ loyal followers are no exception.
After months of rocking long curly locks (and a much-talked-about mustache) during quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 26-year-old singer was spotted out in Los Angeles over the weekend with noticeably shorter hair.
Several people posted photos with Styles on social media — and fans were quick point out that his new ‘do is reminiscent of the choppy, short-on-the-sides, longer-on-top haircut he rocked in the 2017 war film Dunkirk.
all the dunkirk harry stans are freaking out right now i just know it pic.twitter.com/8c8nQSimml
— alondra ✿ is ia bc of school (@adoretpwks) October 19, 2020
