Harry Styles Cut His Hair And The Internet Can’t EVEN

Oct 20, 2020 @ 3:00pm

Nothing gets Internet stans quite as excited as their favorite celebs debuting a new haircut, and Harry Styles’ loyal followers are no exception.

After months of rocking long curly locks (and a much-talked-about mustache) during quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 26-year-old singer was spotted out in Los Angeles over the weekend with noticeably shorter hair.

Several people posted photos with Styles on social media — and fans were quick point out that his new ‘do is reminiscent of the choppy, short-on-the-sides, longer-on-top haircut he rocked in the 2017 war film Dunkirk.

