      Weather Alert

Harry Styles Counsels Exes Who Are At His Concert Together

Nov 3, 2021 @ 9:08am
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Harry Styles attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Harry’s Love On Tour concert series has been making waves with every stop, he’s revealed a baby gender…had lots of fun!  But during his Harryween show in NYC, he saw a fan’s sign in the crowd that said,  “I came with my ex for you”.

 

So of course, he reacted saying, “I have questions. First of all, why is that for me? I think it might be for you,” “It’s OK!” Harry also gained a little intel on the former couple when the woman revealed that they’d broken up just two weeks prior, after dating for seven months.

“You know…It’s very nice that you guys are here together,” “It’s very mature. It’s very nice that you can enjoy an evening out, you know, as friends. Seven months ago, seven months and two weeks ago, there was a time when you thought, ‘We like each other a lot.'”

“I don’t know where your relationship is at now. It’s clearly better than some people,” Harry jokingly added. “But for tonight, just for tonight, let’s take it back all the way.” The crowd erupted but he clarified: “I don’t mean she has to go back out with you,” he clarified. “She can do whatever she wants. My point is, let’s reminisce on a night seven months and two weeks ago when you two looked at each other, deep in the eyes, and you thought, ‘Yeah, you’ll do.'”

TAGS
couple exes Harry Styles Harryween
POPULAR POSTS
You Laugh You Lose: Halloweenie
Nurses Get Engaged On The Hospital Roof In Elaborate Viral Proposal
Adam Levine Clarifies His Viral Reaction To A Fan Jumping On Stage
Fans Think Selena Gomez And Chris Evans Are Dating Because Of A Reflections In A Video
Here's Everything We Know About Ed Sheeran's '=' Album (So Far)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On