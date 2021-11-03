Harry Styles Counsels Exes Who Are At His Concert Together

Harry’s Love On Tour concert series has been making waves with every stop, he’s revealed a baby gender…had lots of fun! But during his Harryween show in NYC, he saw a fan’s sign in the crowd that said, “I came with my ex for you”.
So of course, he reacted saying, “I have questions. First of all, why is that for me? I think it might be for you,” “It’s OK!” Harry also gained a little intel on the former couple when the woman revealed that they’d broken up just two weeks prior, after dating for seven months.
“You know…It’s very nice that you guys are here together,” “It’s very mature. It’s very nice that you can enjoy an evening out, you know, as friends. Seven months ago, seven months and two weeks ago, there was a time when you thought, ‘We like each other a lot.'”
“I don’t know where your relationship is at now. It’s clearly better than some people,” Harry jokingly added. “But for tonight, just for tonight, let’s take it back all the way.” The crowd erupted but he clarified: “I don’t mean she has to go back out with you,” he clarified. “She can do whatever she wants. My point is, let’s reminisce on a night seven months and two weeks ago when you two looked at each other, deep in the eyes, and you thought, ‘Yeah, you’ll do.'”