Harry Styles Concluded World Tour, Posted Thank You to Fans

After two years and 173 shows worldwide, Harry Styles concluded his Love On Tour over the weekend in Reggio Emilia, Italy. “It’s been the greatest experience of my entire life,” he wrote on Instagram Stories.

“Thank you to my band, and all the crew who made the last few years so special. It’s been an absolute pleasure. To everyone who came out to see us play, thank you,” Styles continued. “I feel so incredibly full and happy, it’s all because of you. You have given memories that will last a lifetime, more than I could have ever dreamed of.”

Styles’ global trek is one of the 10 best-selling tours of all time. More than 4.5 million fans attended, and it had grossed nearly $600 million as of a week ago.

“Thank you for your time, your energy, and your love,” Styles added. “It’s been an honor to play for you, I hope you had as much fun as I did.” He concluded, “Look after each other, I’ll see you again when the time is right. Treat People With Kindness. I love you more than you’ll ever know.” Signed, “-H.”

