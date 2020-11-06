Harry Styles, Chris Pine And Cast Of Their Movie In Quarantine After A Positive COVID Test
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 26: Musician Harry Styles speaks onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Don’t Worry Darling, starring Harry Styles, Chris Pine and Florence Pugh, was filming in downtown L.A. Production will now pause for about 14 days after a member of the production tested COVID-19 during routine testing. While not one of the main cast members, Deadline says it was someone who was close enough to the cast that the quarantine was necessary.
Another movie that recently had to shut down for the same reason was The Batman, after star Rob Pattinson tested COVID-19 positive.
Don’t Worry Darling has been described as a “psychological thriller” set in the 1950s; according to Collider, it’s about an unhappy housewife, played by Pugh, who “begins to question her own sanity” when she notices strange things happening in her seemingly perfect Californian community.
Harry plays Pugh’s husband, who is “hiding a dark secret” from her. It’s his first film role since 2017’s acclaimed Christopher Nolan film, Dunkirk.
