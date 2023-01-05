99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Harry Styles Asked Shania Twain To Call Someone For Him

January 5, 2023 10:32AM EST
Share

Shania Twain made a appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in her signature animal print look. They talked about her new album, finding privacy, having a train named after her, and influencing other generations of artists.

At 6:21, she goes over her friendship with Harry Styles in particular and meeting him backstage at show before he really blew up.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain)

As it turns out, when Harry wanted Shania to call his mom rather than him — he wanted Shania to wish his mom a happy birthday since Mom was the one who introduced him to Shania’s music growing. Cuuuuuute. She says Harry and she have been friends ever since.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain)

More about:
celebrity news
Harry Styles
Interview
mom
Shania Twain
Stephen Colbert

POPULAR POSTS

1

Nick Cannon Welcomes 12th Child
2

John Mayer Reveals Who His Most Iconic Song Is About
3

Neighborhoods Going All In On Christmas Lights
4

The 10 Biggest Movies Of The Year At The Global Box Office – Ranked
5

Viral UPS Driver Meets Family Who Left Him Snacks

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE