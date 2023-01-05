Harry Styles Asked Shania Twain To Call Someone For Him
January 5, 2023 10:32AM EST
Shania Twain made a appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in her signature animal print look. They talked about her new album, finding privacy, having a train named after her, and influencing other generations of artists.
At 6:21, she goes over her friendship with Harry Styles in particular and meeting him backstage at show before he really blew up.
View this post on Instagram
As it turns out, when Harry wanted Shania to call his mom rather than him — he wanted Shania to wish his mom a happy birthday since Mom was the one who introduced him to Shania’s music growing. Cuuuuuute. She says Harry and she have been friends ever since.
View this post on Instagram
More about: