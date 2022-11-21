99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Split

November 21, 2022 6:28AM EST
Love appears to be dead…or at least on pause…for Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde. Looks like they are both being pulled in different directions to continue their relationship.

 

After two years together, a source told People: “He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.,” “It’s a very amicable decision.”

By the way, Harry Styles was hit in the eye onstage by Skittles last week, so the brand took out a full-page ad in the Los Angeles Times: “Protect the rainbow. Taste the rainbow. But please, don’t throw the rainbow.”

