Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Could Be The New Hot Couple
Well this could be a hot new couple alert. Earlier this year, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis split up after after being together nearly a decade and having two kids together. Now it seems her next leading man could be Harry Styles after the two were seen holding hands at a friends wedding over the weekend.
Apparently the romance rumors began after Harry signed on to be a part of Olivia’s new movie and the pair have been seen together since. Obviously the two have yet to confirm.