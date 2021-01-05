      Weather Alert

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Could Be The New Hot Couple

Jan 5, 2021 @ 7:18am

Well this could be a hot new couple alert. Earlier this year, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis split up after after being together nearly a decade and having two kids together. Now it seems her next leading man could be Harry Styles after the two were seen holding hands at a friends wedding over the weekend.

Apparently the romance rumors began after Harry signed on to be a part of Olivia’s new movie and the pair have been seen together since. Obviously the two have yet to confirm.

 

TAGS
couple dating Harry Styles Olivia Wilde One Direction
POPULAR POSTS
2020 Ends With Dancing Robots
Dark Chocolate May Block Covid-19
Justin Bieber "Anyone"
Ed Sheeran "Afterglow" (Acoustic)
"Bean Dad" Is The First To Infuriate Twitter This Year
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE