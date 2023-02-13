Harry Styles And Beyonce Win Big At The Brits

Harry Styles was the big winner at the Brit Awards in London on Saturday night, sweeping all four of the awards he was up for. He collected Artist Of The Year, Best Pop/R&B Act, Best Album for Harry’s House and Song Of The Year for “As It Was.”

He thanked his mom and One D bandmates: “I want to thank my mom for signing me up for X Factor without telling me, so I literally wouldn’t be here without you,” “I want to thank Niall, Louis, Liam, and Zayn, so I wouldn’t be here without you, either.” He also thinks his “male privilege” was to blame for his win: “I’m very aware of my privilege up here tonight,” “So, this award is for Rina [Sawayama], Charli [XCX], Florence [Welch], Mabel and Becky [Hill]” — all of whom were shut-out of the category this year. (Or…your album was just THAT GOOD!!)

Beyonce scored International Song Of The Year for “Break My Soul” and International Artist Of The Year.