Harry Potter’s Movie Wand And Glasses To Be Auctioned Off For Charity

The wand and glasses used by Daniel Radcliffe in the Harry Potter films are expected to raise thousands at an upcoming charity auction. The first movie was released in 2001, four years after author J.K. Rowling released her debut novel in the seven book series, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.
Prop Store auction video https://t.co/9KUrnHIWJB #HarryPotter
Prop Store auction video https://t.co/9KUrnHIWJB #HarryPotter
According to The Irish News, both the wand and glasses worn by Radcliffe in the films will be going to auction at The Prop Store in Los Angeles at the end of this month. The props are expected to bring in somewhere in the neighborhood of $8,000 – $10,000, with proceeds going to Rowling’s Lumos charity. Lumos was created by Rowling in 2005 and aims to end the institutionalization of children worldwide.
