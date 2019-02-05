Harry Potter Themed Beer Festival Coming To Louisville in March

This is an adult potter heads DREAM COME TRUE. A Harry Potter themed beer festival is coming to Louisville March 30th.

Themed pop-up bars and cafes are happening all over the country—but this one is especially magical.https://t.co/ZlZzekWHYq — TripAdvisor (@TripAdvisor) February 2, 2019



Tickets and more about the festival HERE!

From Rock Star Beer Festivals, “Join us for our Wizards and Witches Beer Festival as we transform the Historic Gillespie in Downtown Louisville into a wizarding world of wonders complete with magic, debauchery and mischeif. The event will host tastings of over twenty winter, pumpkin, and holiday beers. Be sure to explore the Lair of Secret Cider Potions and Adult Butterscotch Beer. There will be multiple magical photo ops, plenty of , food, and live music from the Sorceress Sisters and DJ Merlin. 21+