‘Harry Potter’ Star Rupert Grint Joins Instagram to Share Picture of His Baby
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 19: Rupert Grint attends the world premiere of Apple TV+'s "Servant" at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House on November 19, 2019 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Better late than never right? Rupert Grint just joined Instagram, about 10 years late, but nonetheless he’s now there. The ‘Harry Potter’ star took to Instagram just to share a picture of his baby daughter born on May 7, 2020!
Her name is Wednesday! Hopefully we will get some more posts from Rupert!