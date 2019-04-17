Harry Potter Scrabble Has Arrived

Calling all Potterheads, Harry Potter Scrabble is here and it looks fantastic!

The New ‘Harry Potter’ Scrabble is All About Wizarding Words https://t.co/EmAZ7TDpHo pic.twitter.com/5TsZvJjpRW — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) April 3, 2019

Swap casting spells for spelling, and test your wizarding vocabulary with this #HarryPotter edition of Scrabble from @USAopoly https://t.co/z49Q5w1WxP pic.twitter.com/gIOA9ENbP0 — MuggleNet: the World’s #1 Harry Potter site! (@MuggleNet) April 16, 2019

Who’s ready to take me on?