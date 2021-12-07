“Harry Potter: Returns To Hogwarts” Trailer

HBO Max has now released its trailer for Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts, a reunion special in honor of the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (or Philosopher’s Stone if you want its original published title) that seems set to give avid Potterheads the celebration they have been hoping for. All major cast members, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, are set to appear when the special airs on January 1st, 2022.
The trailer was released during Sunday night’s episode of Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses and shows a number of familiar faces receiving their invitation to the occasion, before the short teaser reels off a list of Potter royalty, from Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes and Gary Oldman, to James and Oliver Phelps and Mark Williams, as well as the promise of “many more.”