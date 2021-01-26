‘Harry Potter’ Live-Action Series In Development at HBO Max
HBO Max seems to know no bounds. First the ‘Friends’ reunion, then the ‘Sex and the City’ revival, and now possibly a ‘Harry Potter’ live-action series? Whoa.
And by early stages, they mean EXTREMELY early. HBO Max is still denying the claim, but the rumors are still flying that they are hoping to figure out their storyline, find a writer, and make this happen. HBO Max has been in talks about expanding the ‘Game of Thrones’ universe as well, but there is more content there.