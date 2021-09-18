      Weather Alert

‘Harry Potter’ Game Show Coming

Sep 18, 2021 @ 8:39am
UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 05: View of fireworks behind the Hogwarts castle at the opening of the Universal Studios' "Wizarding World of Harry Potter Opening" at Universal Studios Hollywood on April 5, 2016 in Universal City, California (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Harry Potter-themed game show? It’s in the works!

Helen Mirren is set to host a game show titled Hogwarts Tournament of Houses.  The show promises to have hundreds of Potter-themed trivia questions, special guest appearances, and play-along component viewers tuning in.

In a statement about her new gig, Helen said, “I knew someday I’d get a Harry Potter role, and I’m so pleased to take part in the 20-year film celebration.” She added, “The films inspired such enchantment and wonder for so many of us, and it will be such a treat to reignite that magic for the countless fans who continue to revel in this spellbinding world.”

The show will air later this year. What Harry Potter book and movie was the best and worst?

