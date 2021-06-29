      Weather Alert

‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ Will Resume Broadway Performances This Fall

Jun 29, 2021 @ 6:36am

SQUEALS! A new version of ‘Harry Potter and The Cursed Child’ will return to Broadway this fall for a one-part show. The ‘Cursed Child’ will take place on November 16 in New York.

J.K Rowling said, “Collaborating on ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ has been one of the great joys of my professional life. While no one would wish for what has happened over the last year, it has given Jack, John, and the first=class creatives who first breathed life into the production the opportunity to revisit the play, and to find a new way to frame our story- with amazing illusions and some exquisite new staging- all the while keeping our original story intact. I’m so proud to be associated with this new, reimagined version, and to be able to welcome back audiences to the Lyric, Curran, and Ed Mirvish theatres.”

The story will pick up from 19 years after Harry and the crew saved the wizarding world.

