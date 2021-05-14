Harry Compares Royal Life To “The Truman Show” And “Being In A Zoo”
Prince Harry talked to Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast about what living a royal life was really like. He said it was “a mix between The Truman Show,” a 1998 film about a man who discovers that his whole life is a reality show, “and being in a zoo.”
He said he first thought about leaving the spotlight in his early 20’s after repeatedly being told to “grin and bear” his problems and “get on with it.”
“I don’t want this job, I don’t want to be here. I don’t want to be doing this. Look what it did to my mom,” (talking about his mother Princess Diana’s, 1997 death during a paparazzi chase). “How am I ever going to settle down and have a wife and family, when I know that it’s gonna happen again? Because I know. I’ve seen behind the curtain. I’ve seen the business model. I know how this operation runs and how it works. I don’t want to be part of this.”
“The biggest issue for me was that being born into it, you inherit the risk. You inherit the risk that comes with it, you inherit every element of it without choice,” “I think it’s a really dangerous place to be if you don’t have a choice… Then people will, quite rightly, turn around and go, ‘So what if you didn’t have a choice? It was privilege!'”
He reveals wife Meghan saw his struggle and urged him to get into therapy.
