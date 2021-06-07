Harry And Meghan Welcome Baby #2

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle welcomed their second child, a baby girl. Big brother Archie is 2-years-old.
We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili.
Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie.
— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 6, 2021
The baby’s name, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, pays tribute to two towering royal figures, Queen Elizabeth and Harry’s late mother Diana.