Harry And Meghan Welcome Baby #2

Jun 6, 2021 @ 8:15pm

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle welcomed their second child, a baby girl. Big brother Archie is 2-years-old.

The baby’s name, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, pays tribute to two towering royal figures, Queen Elizabeth and Harry’s late mother Diana. 

