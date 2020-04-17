Harry And Meghan Hand Out Free Meals In L.A.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out in Los Angeles to help their new community during the coronavirus outbreak by helping to distribute meals for Project Angel Food. That’s a non-profit charity that cooks, prepares and delivers meals to people living with critical illnesses who are at greater risk during the outbreak.
The executive director of the organization revealed: “They actually did two deliveries for us — one on Easter Sunday and one on Wednesday — and they’ve done it quietly.”
He added, “they met with our chefs and then we gave them all our social distancing protocols for the deliveries and they wore gloves and makes and they kept six feet away.”
