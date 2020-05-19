Harry And Meghan And Adele Are Besties Now
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now live a few minutes from Adele in Los Angles, and she often stops by to say hello and gives them advice about living in LA, reported the Daily Mirror.
“Adele’s just five minutes from Harry and Meghan and they’ve swapped notes on the area. Adele loves the neighborhood. She’s also recommended her four-year-old son Angelo’s pre-school and discreet places to take Archie where they won’t be bombarded by fans,” a source told the Mirror.
“All three of them get on so well. Meghan admires how Adele has managed to keep out of the spotlight despite being a huge star. And she is a big fan of her album 21, which she says helped her through her divorce from Trevor Engelson.”
