Harrison Ford is Back As Indiana Jones as Filming Begins on ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Jun 9, 2021 @ 6:53am

First things first, let’s just all agree that the last ‘Indiana Jones’ movie they made was just terrible and we know this one will be better. Ok, moving on.

Harrison Ford is back in his second most iconic role, Han Solo being number one. Harrison is back as Indiana Jones as filming has begun on ‘Indiana Jones 5’. Josh Gad posted a photo on Instagram showing Harrison Ford back in his signature outfit on set.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josh Gad (@joshgad)

