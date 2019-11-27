Happy Tom Hanksgiving!

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 09: Actor Tom Hanks attends the 2018 The National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Since at least 2009, people have celebrated Tom Hanksgiving; a day to give thanks for Tom Hanks.
Some have even designed a menu around the titles of his movies, with dishes like:
- Cravin’ Private Fryin’: Fried turkey
- Bosom Spudies: Mashed potatoes
- A Leek of Their Own: Leek-filled stuffing
- Catch Me If You Yam: Candied yams
- A Beetless in Seattle: Beet salad
- Cauli Wison’s War: Cauliflower gratin
- From the Earth to the Shroom: Russian mushrooms
- Bonfire of the Cranberries: Cranberry chutney
- Apollo Thirtahini: Butternut squash and chickpea salad with tahini
- Rollar Express: rolls
- Kernel-minal: Cornbread
- Sleepless in Se-Apple Apple cider cream pie
- Brandy of Brothers: Cocktail made of apple cider, bourbon, seltzer and apple brandy
A perfect theme for any Friendsgiving or party!