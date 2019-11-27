      Weather Alert

Happy Tom Hanksgiving!

Nov 27, 2019 @ 4:55am
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 09: Actor Tom Hanks attends the 2018 The National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Since at least 2009, people have celebrated Tom Hanksgiving; a day to give thanks for Tom Hanks.

Some have even designed a menu around the titles of his movies, with dishes like:

  • Cravin’ Private Fryin’: Fried turkey
  • Bosom Spudies: Mashed potatoes
  • A Leek of Their Own: Leek-filled stuffing
  • Catch Me If You Yam: Candied yams
  • A Beetless in Seattle: Beet salad
  • Cauli Wison’s War: Cauliflower gratin
  • From the Earth to the Shroom: Russian mushrooms
  • Bonfire of the Cranberries: Cranberry chutney
  • Apollo Thirtahini: Butternut squash and chickpea salad with tahini
  • Rollar Express: rolls
  • Kernel-minal: Cornbread
  • Sleepless in Se-Apple Apple cider cream pie
  • Brandy of Brothers: Cocktail made of apple cider, bourbon, seltzer and apple brandy

A perfect theme for any Friendsgiving or party!

