Happy Birthday Justin Bieber!

Today, Tuesday March 1 is Justin Bieber’s birthday, He is 28 years old. Justin has been in the music industry since he was 13 years old. Justin has surpassed Stevie Wonder as the youngest solo male act on the Billboard charts. He has given the world music, movies, perfume. clothes and food. We hope you have a special day today!!
Plus he’ll always hold a special place in our heart because he came to 99.7 DJX’s Birthday Bash!
This Saturday I’ll be in Louisville, KY for the WDJX Birthday Bash with @benandkellyshow…I hit the stage at 8pm. 4th St. Downtown
— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) September 17, 2009
What is your favorite Justin moment from his career?