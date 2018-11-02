Hanson Is Hanging Out In Louisville

Hanson is here! Hanson is here! Hanson is performing tonight, but decided to make a pit stop by our buddies over at WAVE3 TV, and made Lauren Jones’ 12 year old dreams come true!

Hanson is freaking fantastic and SO sweet! So glad she got to see them this morning? Are you going tonight?

