Hanson Is Hanging Out In Louisville

Hanson is here! Hanson is here! Hanson is performing tonight, but decided to make a pit stop by our buddies over at WAVE3 TV, and made Lauren Jones’ 12 year old dreams come true!
View this post on Instagram
Oh. My. God. My 12 year old self is DYING!!!! @hanson visited @wave3news this morning. I’m speechless. Such classy and humble people. Nice as can be! Check them out at the Louisville Palace tonight at 8pm. Tickets are still available. @zachanson @taylorhanson @isaachanson #groupie 😉
Hanson is freaking fantastic and SO sweet! So glad she got to see them this morning? Are you going tonight?
Because they’re amazing!!!! https://t.co/x82KzHwiW1
— Sarah Jordan (@SarahJordanFM) November 2, 2018