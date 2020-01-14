Hannah Brown Is Still Stirring Things Up On ‘The Bachelor’
Hannah Brown sent Peter home as third runner-up on her season of “The Bachelorette”, she won “Dancing with the Stars”, and now she’s stirring the pot for Peter’s turn as “The Bachelor”.
She crashed a group date, that Peter ended up canceling, and she contemplated jumping in the fray to compete for his heart! Obvi, the other girls WERE NOT HAVING IT. And he ultimately shut it down and told her he had to move on.
Who else thinks she’s going to pop in again just before he proposes to someone at the end? LOL