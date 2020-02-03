‘Hamilton’ Is Coming Back to Louisville in the 2020-2021 Season
YESSSSS!!!! The smash broadway show “Hamilton” is coming back to Louisville in the 2020-2021 season!
The best way to guarantee tickets to HAMILTON is to purchase a season subscription for the 2020-2021 season when ticket packages go on sale March 12. Subscribers who renew their subscription for the 2020-2021 season will be able to guarantee their seats for the return Louisville engagement of HAMILTON before tickets become available to the general public. More information about the 2020-2021 season will be announced on March 12.