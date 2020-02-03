      Weather Alert

‘Hamilton’ Is Coming Back to Louisville in the 2020-2021 Season

Feb 3, 2020 @ 12:59pm

YESSSSS!!!! The smash broadway show “Hamilton” is coming back to Louisville in the 2020-2021 season!

The best way to guarantee tickets to HAMILTON is to purchase a season subscription for the 2020-2021 season when ticket packages go on sale March 12.  Subscribers who renew their subscription for the 2020-2021 season will be able to guarantee their seats for the return Louisville engagement of HAMILTON before tickets become available to the general public.  More information about the 2020-2021 season will be announced on March 12.

