      Weather Alert

‘Hamilton’ Could Reopen Broadway This Summer

Dec 2, 2020 @ 8:12am

Broadway went dark last spring at the beginning of the pandemic and the lights haven’t been turned on since. In fact, Broadway announced they would remain closed until June of 2021. But now, there is a huge glimmer of hope.

‘Hamilton’ may just be the show to welcome Broadway back into production with its’ massive open arms.

‘Hamilton’ would like to be the first show to reopen Broadway at full capacity with the proper social distancing in place just in time for the July 4th holiday of course!

Please let this be true!

TAGS
2021 alexander hamilton Broadway Hamilton July 4th
POPULAR POSTS
You Laugh You Lose: Thanksgiving Edition
This Dad Is 100% Our Spirit Animal
The Department of Christmas Affairs Releases The 2020 Naughty or Nice List
Build-A-Bear Releases Classic Christmas Movie Collection Including 'ELF', 'A Christmas Story' And 'Christmas Vacation'
Candy Canes That Taste Like Bacon, Pizza, Kale, Clam And More Are Back
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE