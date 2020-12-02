‘Hamilton’ Could Reopen Broadway This Summer
Broadway went dark last spring at the beginning of the pandemic and the lights haven’t been turned on since. In fact, Broadway announced they would remain closed until June of 2021. But now, there is a huge glimmer of hope.
‘Hamilton’ may just be the show to welcome Broadway back into production with its’ massive open arms.
‘Hamilton’ would like to be the first show to reopen Broadway at full capacity with the proper social distancing in place just in time for the July 4th holiday of course!
Please let this be true!